EV maker Faraday Future's co-founder Nick Sampson steps down: Verge

FILE PHOTO: Nick Sampson, senior vice president of product R&D and engineering at Faraday Future, speaks during an unveiling event for the Faraday Future FF 91 electric car in Las Vegas, Nevada January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle developer Faraday Future’s co-founder Nick Sampson has resigned, tech news website Verge reported on Tuesday, a week after the cash-starved company planned pay cuts and layoffs to reduce operational costs.

Faraday Future, which has ambitions of overtaking Tesla (TSLA.O), did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (bit.ly/2CR7X5B)

The move comes as the company is embroiled in a stand-off with its primary investor, China’s Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd (0708.HK), after a planned $2 billion investment from the unit of Evergrande Group (3333.HK) went sour.

Faraday Future can seek financing from sources other than Evergrande Health, according to an interim ruling earlier this month, by a Hong Kong arbitration court in a dispute between the startup and its main investor.