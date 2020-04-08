Sabre wins court fight with Justice Department over Farelogix acquisition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ruled that travel technology firm Sabre Corp (SABR.O) may purchase Farelogix after the Justice Department sued to stop the planned $360 million acquisition.

Judge Leonard Stark of the U.S. District Court in Delaware said in a brief order on Tuesday that he had ruled for the defendant, which is to say the companies. The opinion was sealed.

Sabre in a statement said it welcomed the decision and was waiting to hear from a British antitrust enforcer this week.

“This federal court ruling supports our view that the Sabre-Farelogix acquisition is not anti-competitive. We appreciate the consideration the court gave to these important issues,” said Kristin Hays, a spokeswoman for Sabre.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its lawsuit filed in August 2019, the government had said that Sabre, the dominant provider of booking services in the United States with over 50% of airline bookings through travel agencies, “operated outdated technology and resisted innovation” while competitor Farelogix is “an innovative technology company that has stepped in to address the needs of airlines and their customers.”