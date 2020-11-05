Alibaba, Richemont to invest $1.1 billion in Farfetch with focus on China

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and Swiss group Richemont CFR.S will invest $1.1 billion in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N and its new Chinese marketplace, as online demand for luxury goods booms in the Asian country.

Alibaba said on Thursday it will launch Farfetch shopping channels on its e-commerce sites Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Luxury Soho, while also investing in newly formed Farfetch China along with Richemont.

Farfetch’s shares jumped about 9% in after-market trading.

The Chinese luxury market, which is expected to account for half of global luxury sales by 2025, has seen a strong recovery this year as shoppers emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns splurged online or in retail stores.

Versace owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, Coach owner Tapestry Inc TPR.N and Louis Vuitton parent LVMH LVMH.PA are some companies that have been able to offset slumps following lockdowns in global fashion capitals as demand in China rose.

Alibaba and Richemont will invest $300 million each in Farfetch, and $250 million each for a 25% stake in the joint venture, that will include Farfetch’s marketplace operations in China.

Farfetch, which counts Alibaba competitors JD.com 9618.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK among its investors, will be able to expand its reach to Alibaba's 757 million consumers.

Separately, Artemis, the controlling shareholder of Gucci-owner Kering PRTP.PA, also plans to increase its stake in Farfetch, according to a joint statement.