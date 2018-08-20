FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

UK online fashion retailer Farfetch plans New York Stock Exchange float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Farfetch UK Ltd plans to float on the New York Stock Exchange, the London-based online fashion retailer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Branding for online fashion house Farfetch is seen at the company headquarters in London, Britain January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The company, which plans to list with the symbol 'FTCH', did not disclose the number of shares it would sell or the offer price per share. (bit.ly/2OPV9z8)

Farfetch, long tipped for a stock market listing, runs an online marketplace allowing people to buy luxury clothes or accessories from more than 700 brands and boutiques worldwide.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

