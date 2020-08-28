Brazil's Farmacia e Drogaria Nissei files for potential IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Farmacia e Drogaria Nissei, a Brazilian pharmacy chain based in the southern state of Parana, has filed for a potential initial public offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Nissei plans to use resources from the offering for organic growth and acquisitions as well as to optimize its debt profile. The potential IPO will be coordinated by Banco Safra SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC3.SA), Bank of America and Banco Itau BBA SA.