DNO requires fewer Faroe shareholders to back bid after lifting stake

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company DNO (DNO.OL) said on Thursday that it now requires only 50 percent of Faroe Petroleum (FPM.L) shareholders to back its takeover bid after it lifted its stake in the UK firm, boosting the chances the hostile offer will go through.

Shares in both companies jumped nearly 5 percent after DNO’s statement.

DNO had previously required the backing of 57.5 percent of Faroe shareholders but that fell to 50 percent after DNO lifted its stake in the UK company slightly on Thursday to 30 percent, turning the bid from voluntary to mandatory and thus subject to takeover regulation that requires a lower threshold.

Faroe’s board and management have repeatedly rejected DNO’s 610 million pound ($769 million) offer, priced at 152 pence per share, as hostile and inadequate, arguing that it substantially undervalued the company.

They reiterated their stance on Thursday, saying in a statement that DNO’s offer was “opportunistic.”

Faroe’s shares jumped 4.8 percent by 1000 GMT to 153 pence per share.

DNO said that it now owns 30 percent of Faroe and also has acceptance for control of a further 13.1 percent stake from shareholders willing to sell, giving it effectively 43 percent control.

However, it still falls short of the 50 percent control now required to give it a majority shareholding and said it would extend a deadline to reach that target until Jan. 18, two days later than its previously stated deadline.

DNO’s original target of owning 57.5 percent was set to protect the firm from the dilution of its stake from a potential Faroe share issue.

DNO’s shares rose 4.9 percent to 13.6 Norwegian crowns by 1000 GMT.