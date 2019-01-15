Ski chic on Berlin catwalk as Fashion Week kicks off

A model presents a creation by Bogner fashion label during a dress rehearsal at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 in Berlin, Germany, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Comfy puffer jackets, brightly printed tops and sleek goggles gave Berlin a cool start to its fashion week late on Monday, with German brand Bogner mixing ski and clubbing for its latest looks.

Models strutted in oversized jackets teamed with tops printed with the logo of the brand founded by ski jumper Willy Bogner in 1932. They paired the looks with cozy hats and shiny tie up boots in the “Alpine Clubbing” fashion show, which drew inspiration from mountain sports and Berlin’s clubbing scene.

“Bogner...has always been involved in sport fashion,” Bogner Chief Executive Andreas Baumgaertner said, adding this was the second time the brand, which has dressed the German Olympic team for Winter Games, was showing at the Berlin event.

“This year we have to do even more and are excited...we are bringing sport and fashion together but with a new interpretation.”

Berlin Fashion Week, which runs until Friday, is known for its edgy mix of shows. On Tuesday, Sri Lankan designer Amesh Wijesekera presented a bright collection, filled with vibrant colors.