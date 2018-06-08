With mix of classic and casual, London kicks off men's fashion week

LONDON (Reuters) - From tailored suits to highstreet casual wear, the latest trends for male wardrobes go on show in London this weekend, with designers hoping to capitalize on the growth in the menswear market.

Despite lacking the big names of fellow fashion capitals Milan and Paris, the twice-yearly London Fashion Week Men’s, which kicks off on Friday, will play host to around 50 designers.

Brands such as Iceberg, Barbour, Xander Zhou and Christopher Raeburn will show off their latest creations in the British capital, known for its emerging talent as well as classic men’s tailoring.

The men’s clothing market grew by around 3.5 percent last year to 15 billion pounds ($20 billion), according to figures from the market research firm Mintel cited by the British Fashion Council.

“Menswear sales continue to outperform womenswear,” it said, adding that menswear makes up just over a quarter of the total British clothing market.