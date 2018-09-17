Fashionistas give their take on London Fashion Week

LONDON (Reuters) - Fashionistas from around the world have gathered in London for the biannual Fashion Week, where trends are set on the catwalk, celebrities are snapped on the front row and key players mingle at exclusive parties.

FILE PHOTO: Models are photographed backstage during the Temperley London show at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

This season, designers such as Victoria Beckham, Alice Temperley and Bora Aksu are presenting their spring/summer 2019 creations for women.

Known for its emerging talent, London is the second-leg of the month-long catwalk season that began in New York and later moves on to Milan and Paris.

Designers, models, buyers and journalists - Reuters spoke to some of the people involved in London Fashion Week about the latest trends, the event itself and London’s position in the style world.

Lucy Yeomans, Editor-in-chief of a Net-a-Porter, poses at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Below are their quotes:

THE ORGANIZER - CAROLINE RUSH, BRITISH FASHION COUNCIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE:

“The international media retailers that are coming to London from 50 different countries ... are here to see our talent for that excitement, that newness, that interest that they’re going to see within their stores or on their pages of magazines.”

THE DESIGNER - BORA AKSU:

“London does not feel like it belongs to anywhere in the world in terms of the mixture of cultures and you feel so free and you feel so inspired all the time.”

Slideshow (2 Images)

THE MODEL - HUNTER SCHAFER:

“I think London has a certain ...youthful energetic vibe, especially probably because of (Central) St Martins (arts college) and like all the young burgeoning designers that are coming up out of here.”

THE EDITOR - LUCY YEOMANS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AT NET-A-PORTER:

“It’s had an incredible energy I think Victoria (Beckham) choosing to show here again after so many years showing in New York has been a massive boost.

“And even when you have brands like Alice Temperley ... you’ve got that sense of the fact that she’s sort of decided to cast her mother, like real women, in her show ... there’s just a sense of storytelling in London that is ... unparalleled. London designers know how to push the agenda and sort of really create amazing story-telling moments around that.”

THE BUYER - KEN DOWNING, FASHION DIRECTOR AT NEIMAN MARCUS:

On catwalk trends: “A lot of neon, a lot of day glow color, this whole kind of excitement about the 80s continues that was happening on the runways for the fall season moves forward ... But at the opposite end of the spectrum there’s this kind of beautiful Jordan almond sort of candy coated colors, the aquas, the lilacs, and the yellows and the beautiful apricots and shades that are really appealing and pretty against a woman’s skin tone. Certainly asymmetrical hemlines and a real romanticism.”