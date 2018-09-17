Art inspires Roksanda, model diversity at Tai for London fashion

LONDON (Reuters) - Flowing lines and vibrant colors dominated the catwalk at the Roksanda fashion show on Monday, with the designer looking to art and architecture as inspiration, while the models’ diversity at Steven Tai’s presentation challenged perceptions of beauty.

Designer Roksanda Ilincic continued the trend of voluminous sleeves seen elsewhere this spring/summer 2019 season at London Fashion Week, with her striped jackets and long dresses sporting the look.

Related Coverage Fashionistas give their take on London Fashion Week

Models wore trench coats and smock dresses while long bright scarves added pops of color to trousers suits.

Inspired by murals and ceramics, Ilincic put artistic abstract prints on some of her designs while floaty longer evening gowns were silky and layered.

The color palette included hibiscus, tobacco, orange, vibrant blues and lemongrass.

A model presents creations at the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

On Sunday, Steven Tai looked to Sofia Coppola’s 1999 film “The Virgin Suicides”, and specifically how the director perceived the 1970s in the drama for his eponymous brand’s line.

The Canadian designer used several models living with disfigurement for the presentation of fitted flared trouser suits, safari-like and floral jackets, ruffled skirts and looser outfits with tied rope detailing.

The models feature in a picture project by Tai, photographer Rankin and charity Changing Faces, which aims to challenge how beauty is viewed in the fashion industry with portraits of women with visible scars, conditions and disfigurements.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Several designers have been casting a wider range of models for their shows this season. At Temperley London, women ranging in age and profession walked the catwalk alongside professional models, while at New York Fashion Week, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line show featured models of different sizes.