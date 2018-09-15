Model Alexa Chung's brand takes off at London Fashion Week

LONDON (Reuters) - British model and television host Alexa Chung used an airport theme for her London Fashion Week debut on Saturday, while Gareth Pugh honored the British capital’s creativity and Alice Temperley picked muses of all ages to showcase her summer line.

A model presents a creation at the ALEXACHUNG catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Chung, a fashion darling who has collaborated with British clothing retailer Marks & Spencer and had a Mulberry handbag named after her, swapped the coveted catwalk front row for backstage - sending out models in her eponymous brand, which she launched last year.

Her airport lounge-themed show nodded to hot destinations with white on beige trouser suits, light beach dresses, and shorts, as well as aviation-style jumpsuits and dungarees.

“This show has always been really clear in my mind,” fashion magazine British Vogue quoted Chung as saying on its website.

“I wanted it to be a fantasy airport where all these different characters are popping up.”

Models present creations at the ALEXACHUNG catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's in London, Britain September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Double-breasted jackets were long and belted at the waist. Chung took inspiration from 1930s silk crepe dresses for short-sleeved frocks, but there were also nods to the 1970s with waistcoats and a darker palette including mustard, brown and burgundy.

Chung also kept the cooler British summer in mind with shiny raincoats.

Known for his avant-garde creations, Gareth Pugh said he was celebrating “outsider society” and “London as a cradle of creative extremism” at his show, where red- and black-lined prints and bright colors dominated.

Models wore jackets slashed at the arms with pointed shoulders, as well as see-through raincoats. Trouser suits were deconstructed while dresses came in a variety of eye-catching and exaggerated shapes.

Nodding to London’s famed punk scene, footwear consisted of chunky platform boots.

Red carpet favorite Alice Temperley presented floaty dresses referencing neoclassical architecture at her fashion show, using plenty of light colors and materials.

Slideshow (18 Images)

The designer picked women ranging in age and profession, including “Peaky Blinders” actress Helen McCrory and pregnant model Arizona Muse, to unveil her collection of printed summer dresses and sequined trouser suits.

The Temperley London show began with pale pink and peach romantic dresses in various feminine cuts before turning to darker tones for sequined evening frocks.

The looks were accessorized with strappy sandals.

“I wanted to show various ages - people that were actresses, musicians, chefs, DJs,” Temperley said backstage, adding that she wanted the summer line to be “light, colorful, playful”.

Julien Macdonald closed the second day of London Fashion Week with plenty of sparkles, sending out his models in glittery dresses slashed at the thigh, front or back. The revealing frocks came in a range of colors and metallics.

Male models also showcased sparkling vest tops and jackets.

London Fashion Week is the second leg of the month-long catwalk season during which designers are presenting their spring/summer 2019 womenswear lines.