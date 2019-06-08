Suited and booted: menswear on show at London Fashion Week Men's

A model presents a creation during the St James catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain, June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Tailored suits and leisure wear take center stage at London Fashion Week Men’s this weekend, where designers are presenting their latest offerings for spring wardrobes.

Designers young and established hold spring/summer 2020 catwalk shows and presentations until Monday, including the likes of Alexander McQueen, Edward Crutchley, QASIMI and Xander Zhou.

London’s central Jermyn Street, known for its menswear stores, hosts an open-air catwalk show on Saturday.

In Britain, spending on menswear rose 3.5% to 15.5 billion pounds ($19.7 billion) last year, according to market research firm Mintel, which estimates a similar growth in 2019.

But growth in the British menswear market is seen slowing, with spending estimated to rise 15.4% in the five years to 2023 versus 26.6% growth in the previous five years, it added.

“Although the British menswear market continues to perform well, growth is slowing as the market is becoming more mature while a reliance on discounting is holding back value growth,” Samantha Dover, Senior Retail Analyst at Mintel, said.

Though smaller in size than similar events held in fellow fashion capitals Milan, Paris and New York, London is known for its traditional tailors as well as its emerging designer talent.

London Fashion Week Men’s runs until Monday.