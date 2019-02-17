Victoria Beckham looks to '70s prints, Preen influenced by dance

LONDON (Reuters) - Victoria Beckham looked back to the 1970s for her show at London Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting a collection rich in vibrant colors and patterns, while label Preen opted for retro floral prints and layered skirts inspired by dance and music.

Models present creations at the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London, Britain February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

In front of an audience that included Beckham’s husband David and their children, models showed off dresses and skirts slim fitted over the knee, some with abstract chain patterns. Beckham also stuck to her signature silhouette of fitted skirt suits, which were chequered, and wide-leg trousers.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer used to present her line in New York during the catwalk calendar season, but moved to London in September to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her eponymous brand.

“For Autumn/Winter 2019 I have been thinking about what women want, about modern femininity and about how to curate those ideas into a collection for today,” Beckham said in a statement.

“There are touches of retro, pinches of the ‘70s. Yet it’s all brought together into something encapsulating what we call the modern feminine alphabet.”

The designer used a color palette that included lipstick red, teal, pink, absinthe and lilac and her footwear consisted of high-heeled stretch open toe boots, in vibrant blue, red or leopard print. Heels came in hot pink or yellow.

At Preen, designer duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi said their show was “inspired by the culture of dance and music and the impact it has had on us.”

The show opened with floral prints decorating outerwear and asymmetric layered skirts, before moving on to 1980s style silhouettes - round, open neck décolletés and exaggerated shoulders.

The outfits were accessorised with a type of harness on top, with rosette decorations and ribbons flowing at the side, sometimes with small backpacks.

Patterned silk shirts were frilly, fitted tops revealed mid-riffs and knits were also cropped, while coats were voluminous.

Models wore blue tights and clog-like shoes and for the evening, shiny black or lace dresses were on show, some in lace and see-through in red, with a sparkly evening version of the harness.