Colors can chase away the blues, says Giorgio Armani

MILAN (Reuters) - Color is the answer in times of sadness and austerity, according to Italian designer Giorgio Armani who was showcasing his spring summer 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges applause at the end of his Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“I do not see why I have to dwell on sadness, making women even sadder.. I answer with colors in a time of sadness,” the 83-year-old designer told reporters after the show.

He added that the inspiration for the clothes did not come from a specific art movement or period but was more about “different strokes of color”.

The collection drew together most of Armani’s characteristic traits: crisp cuts, asymmetrical lines, bright colors side by side with black and strong geometric patterns.

But unlike past designs, Armani used a palette of pastel colors, with many of his creations in light blues, pinks and pale aquamarine.

Models wore chiffon flower-patterned skirts with elaborate tops, silk ankle-high trousers in vivid hues were matched with long coats with ginkgo leaf designs and sleek black short coats sat over graphic patterned tops.

A model displays a creation from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Most of the looks were embellished with colorful geometric plexiglass earrings, some with big collars made of bright pieces of fabric styled as eclectic scarves.

Colors only briefly disappeared for some styles in grey and silver and then beige, for both man and woman, while evening wear creations were dominated by black.

Many of the models, with hair styled in rigorous asymmetrical bobs, wore long mesh veils, some dotted with small colored pom-poms.

Giorgio Armani explained that the veils were used to convey mystery and that his idea of a typical evening was “not too important but still precious.. like an elegant cocktail”.

The Italian fashion house, which usually holds two separate shows during Milan Fashion Week, one each for its Giorgio Armani and for Emporio Armani ranges, this year decided to show the latter in London on the day its renovated Bond Street store opened, earlier in September.

The group is reorganizing its brands around three core labels and streamlining its shop network to counter a difficult business environment.

The six days of catwalks and events of Milan Fashion Week run until Monday. Friday shows include Italian luxury group Tod‘s, the debut by designer Paul Surridge for Italy’s Roberto Cavalli and Vionnet.