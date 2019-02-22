Roses, leopard prints and lots of lace at Blumarine Milan show

MILAN (Reuters) - Romantic lace and plenty of blooming red and pink roses took over the Blumarine catwalk at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, where Italian designer Anna Molinari said she wanted to inject some “love for beauty” into women’s wardrobes.

A model presents a creation by Blumarine during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Light pink coats with furry trimmings, harlequin prints and a pastel-coloured Argyle knit top and hot pants opened the Autumn/Winter 2019 show for the Italian fashion label. Some outfits had large black bows tied at the back.

Leopard prints also appeared on the runway, on a belted coat, jacket, pencil skirt and slim fitted dress.

Molinari, dubbed “the Queen of Roses” for her love of the flower, then sent out models in an array of creations sporting red and pink blooms.

Sequined red roses climbed up a jean trouser leg, they were printed on chiffon dresses and a shiny Mac bore large pink versions.

There was also plenty of lace on plunging black evening dresses.

“(We need) passion, this love for beauty. I see women in winter, they are all dressed in puffer jackets and jeans, and in the summer they wear jeans with T-shirts. This is not fashion, this is no longer love for beauty,” Molinari said backstage.

“We need to look after ourselves with an elegant, harmonious, passionate, seducing dress.”

Short black dresses were strapless, one-shouldered and with slits or with other detailing. One pale pink chiffon dress came with a cape. See-through tops were tied at the neck and paired with shiny or tiered skirts.

For footwear, models wore thigh high black heeled boots or sandals with bows - either at the front or back, paired with socks.

Milan Fashion Week is the third stop on the month-long catwalk calendar, which began in New York and also includes London and Paris.