Plus-sized models and 1990s 'supers' walk for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Plus-sized models led by Ashley Graham joined 1990s-era supermodels and celebrities on Dolce & Gabbana’s catwalk on Sunday as the Italian fashion house presented its opulent “DNA” spring-summer collection.

VIPs also studded the audience at one of the last shows of Milan’s fashion week, with singers Stevie Wonder, Cardi B and Liam Payne surrounded by young influencers in the front row.

Church bells rang as a solemn procession of women dressed in black and veiled, carrying candles, opened the show. The curtain rose to reveal a cast including models Eva Herzigova and Helena Christensen and actresses Monica Bellucci and Isabella Rossellini.

Herzigova wore a black ruffled dress with a train resembling those worn by flamenco dancers. Bellucci strutted in a black and white off-the-shoulder polka-dot dress with metallic sandals. Rossellini walked down the pink runway with her family.

Italian opera and traditional music, sung by late tenor Luciano Pavarotti, was the soundtrack to the show.

For the first time in years plus-sized models walked a major show in the Italian fashion capital, with Ashley Graham dressed in a figure-hugging animal print dress leading them.

English supermodel Karen Elson closed the show wearing a wide dress that seemed to be made of flower-patterned and metallic papier mache.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana incorporated elements seen in many previous collections, with tassels, embroidery, lace, flowers, Sicilian prints, religious iconography, roses, cartoons and more combined in a blaze of color and creativity. Models wore elaborate headpieces, stiletto heels or sneakers, fishnet stockings and tight black dresses.

Spring flowers featured as hair accessories and as prints and embellishment on long ruffled dresses. One girl wore a flower crown and a layered skirt with straw tassels, while another was wrapped in jute with flowers in her hair.