Dolce & Gabbana puts 'Elegance' on show at Milan Fashion

MILAN (Reuters) - With lush brocade coats and sparkling gems, Dolce & Gabbana sought to emphasize the brand’s luxury heritage and artisanal work at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

A model presents a creation at the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2019 womenswear show at Milan Fashion Week, Italy February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A video showing founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana sketching, cutting fabrics, stitching and dressing models introduced the “Eleganza” (“Elegance”) show.

The video ended with a dress with the words “Made by hand” on the front.

Models stepped out from fuchsia pink curtains, in between columns decorated with flowers and under a large chandelier, wearing elaborate trouser suits, embellished cloaks, bridal dresses and satin nightgowns.

“The new collection is dedicated to the feminine elegance that we find in many masterpieces of Italian art,” the master of ceremonies declared, citing the likes of Leonardo da Vinci and Sandro Botticelli. He then went on to describe the different looks.

The first were three-piece black and white trouser suits, tuxedoes and coats, reminiscent of menswear of the 1920s and 1930s, worn with hats, feather headpieces and embellished bow ties.

These gave way to satin and chiffon nightgowns and dresses with furry trims and lace, all worn with headpieces resembling metallic bows floating up into the air.

Leopard prints appeared - on jackets, skirts, dresses, tights and shoes. An evening suit was adorned in sequins depicting the prints and a 1920s-style tiered fringe dress also bore the pattern.

Other prints included blooming florals - in an array of colors - printed on a strapless, chiffon or A-line dress, two-piece skirt suits or shining in sequined embroidery. Models wore flowers in their hair and floral-print tights.

The designers presented plenty of brocade, a fabric they often favor - on golden regal-like coats, floral print three-piece suits, coats and skirts.

Men’s check, herringbone and tweed were seen on wide-leg trousers and mid-calf long skirts. Polka dot chiffon tops and a huge ballgown were also on show.

Gems inspired a section of the show featuring ruby and emerald-colored ensembles. There were slim-fitted dresses, cloaks tied at the neck and tulle and satin frocks, all in one color.

In line with the video, Dolce and Gabbana presented outfits that bore prints of seamstresses’ hands, measuring tapes reading “Made by hand”, scissors and other items illustrating the brand’s handicraft.

There were also bridal gowns - long, short, embroidered, lace and princess-like, and plenty of sequined outfits including one-shouldered dresses and check jackets.

Sparkles were also seen on gem-encrusted dresses and shoes - tie-ups or loafers - as well as jewelry, including a huge golden bee broach.

The show ended with all-black dresses, skirt suits and lace creations in a color regularly used by the designer duo.