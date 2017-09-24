Ferragamo strolls through Milan daisy garden under the stars

Models parade in front of Milan's stock exchange at the end of the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Models for Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo strolled through a garden of daisies in the heart of Milan on Saturday evening to wrap up the city’s fourth day of fashion week.

Fulvio Rigoni, director for Ferragamo’s women’s ready to wear, showcased his spring summer 2018 collection on a lawn under the stars, set up for the occasion in front of Palazzo Mezzanotte, the stock exchange in Italy’s fashion capital.

“No two women are the same and I wanted to celebrate women’s individuality and style, vivid colours..,” Rigoni said. For this reason the collection included pieces with assorted textures, prints, shapes and “attitudes”, a style note said.

Rigoni said he was inspired by the famous women, like Greta Garbo, Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe, who had worn Ferragamo’s shoes in the past.

Long floaty dresses, asymmetrical skirts, flared trousers and pencil designs evoked different eras with designs in emerald green, deep purple and geranium pink.

Models wore snake skin patterns with matching vests or skirts under silk ruffled shirts, laser cut short cocktail coats over high boots, A-line dresses and panelled satin tops and dresses with plunging backlines.

The looks were matched with peep-toe sandals with golden chunky heels and capri sandals laced up with silk foulards and small leather bags with thin geometric bracelet-like handles.

In the finale, models, followed by Rigoni, walked away from the garden-turn-runway to the steps of the stock exchange, whose facade was used for a light show by German designer Ingo Maurer.