Notes of music and color enchant Missoni's dreamy night

MILAN (Reuters) - A poetic and dreamy collection sparkled in the lights of Milan’s new skyscrapers on the notes of composer Michael Nyman, in a celebration of the 65th anniversary of Italian fashion house Missoni.

Guests are seen before the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“I wanted to let a romantic side come out, as well as a fantastic one... just like a dream,” artistic director Angela Missoni told Reuters at the end of the show.

She added that there was a lot of research in the weaves and fabrics used in the textiles of the new spring-summer 2018 collection, which did not use any of the company’s extensive archive material.

The house founded in 1953 by Angela’s parents, Rosita and late Ottavio as a knitwear business, is famous for its rainbow colored creations and its signature ‘Fiammato’ — flamed, zig-zag pattern.

Models present creations at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The hues in the collection on Saturday were neutral and softer than usual, with darker tones appearing only towards the end of the show, along with glittery sheer fabrics.

“There is a lot of lightness and simplicity but the techniques are complicated,” Missoni added.

Models were introduced and accompanied throughout the show by Nyman, playing on a stage at the start of the runway.

They wore loose pants with matching jumpers and long cardigans, ruffled tops with ankle-high trousers, woven denim items, transparent dresses as well as kimono-like tops. Knotted jackets and shawls were draped over long skirts.

Shoes were slippers embellished with fluffy threads at their point and earrings were asymmetrical hoops with stones and river pearls.

The Missoni family acknowledges the audience at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

In June an Italian state-backed investment fund injected 70 million euros ($82 million) into the fashion house in exchange for a 41.2-percent stake, seeking to further push foreign expansion of the family-run group.

Angela added that there was also a futuristic element to the clothes she designed.

“For the next 65 years,” she said.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday, with fashion heavy-weights like Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana scheduled to show their collections on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)