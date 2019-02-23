Cavalli shows fluid animal prints, 1920s-inspired looks in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli presented fluid versions of its usual animal print designs in Milan on Saturday, showing a colorful collection of soft knits, smooth silks, relaxed tailoring and plenty of flowing dresses.

In a large tent inside a central Milan park, Creative Director Paul Surridge sent out models in designs he said depicted “a modern ease” for the Autumn/Winter 2019 womenswear and menswear lines.

The brand, founded by Roberto Cavalli in the early 1970s, is known for use of animal prints and Surridge delivered “modernist tiger print”, a wavy version of the pattern, on tops, silk dresses and as shiny embroidery on other frocks.

Python patterns were seen on jacquard or sequined outfits, namely in a mix of pale blue and black.

There were also frock coats, silk plisse pleated skirts, cut dresses, usually worn with thigh-high heeled boots or mules. Women’s trouser suits had high waists and arrived above the ankle. The color palette included purple, blue, orange and pink, namely on the wavy patterns, as well as porcelain and chartreuse.

Model Bella Hadid, who has walked some of the biggest shows during Milan Fashion week, strutted down the catwalk in a mustard ribbed dress with a pleated skirt, before changing into an all-black ensemble with cuts.

For men, tailored suits also came in pale blue, pinstripe and bougainvillea. There were also puffer and bomber jackets, as well as duffel coats that came in darker navy and black shades.

“(The collection) evokes memories of Cavalli - not direct references but reflections,” show notes read.

“Embracing, celebrating, evolving, it asserts the codes of the house: vibrant color, a distinct print language, an artisanal touch. Alongside universal ideas of status, allure, beauty and confidence.”

Surridge also presented plenty of shiny metallics, namely on evening tops and frocks - studded mini-dresses and tiered gowns - as well as slim-fitted trousers. Inspired by Art Deco, intricately embroidered evening dresses looked to 1920s fashion.

Milan Fashion Week, where the likes of Gucci, Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and other luxury labels are presenting their latest lines, runs until Monday.