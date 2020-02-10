Color reigns at Carolina Herrera show

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wes Gordon, creative director at Carolina Herrera, is obsessed with color, and the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection was obviously influenced by this, as seen on the runway on Monday at New York’s Fashion Week.

For this collection, Gordon chose simple lines with flashes of lavish and luxurious detail, like a puffed sleeve or folded drape. Colors ran the gamut from more austere black and white to goldenrod, cornflower blue, acacia yellow and garden green.

“This season my vision was to really focus on the idea of a grand gesture, of the drama of a disciplined exuberance, adding in that discipline. And, whether it’s the sleeve or an embroidery or the color, finding out that one thing that’s at the heart of the piece, and letting that shine, going all in for it,” Gordon told Reuters after the runway show.

“The Carolina Herrera woman is bold, she’s colorful, she’s the center of the party, she’s never looking for a wardrobe to disappear or blend in. I often say that, on a rainy gray day such as today, when everyone on the sidewalk will be in a black coat, the Carolina Herrera woman is in hot pink,” said Gordon.

Herrera was thrilled. “I loved it, absolutely adored it,” she said following the collection’s unveiling.