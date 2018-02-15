A Valentine to New York as designers kiss Fashion Week goodbye

(Reuters) - Designers Michael Kors and Calvin Klein showed their love for American icons as they presented visions for Fall 2018 in Valentine’s Day shows at the end of New York Fashion Week.

Kors kicked off the last day of Fashion Week on Wednesday with a star-studded show at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. Calvin Klein opted for downtown cool, taking his audience to the American Stock Exchange the night before.

Saying he was inspired by his New York hometown, Kors sent models down the catwalk wearing minimal makeup and bold prints as actresses Blake Lively and Zendaya, both dressed in red, watched. Tartan print and a bright yellow hue dominated the show.

Calvin Klein’s chief creative director Raf Simons said he paid tribute to America with apocalyptic fashion meant to express freedom.

“More than anything else, this collection is about freedom,” Simons said in a statement. “A word that defines America, and Calvin Klein.”

Actresses Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern lined the front row as models in metallic dresses and accessories strutted down a runway filled with popcorn. They casually carried bags of popcorn, too.

Marc Jacobs will close New York Fashion Week on Wednesday evening with a show at the Park Avenue Armory. After New York, fashionistas will trek to London for its week of style.