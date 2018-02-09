Stuart Weitzman steps out in chunky heels for New York Fashion Week

(Reuters) - Luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman stepped into New York Fashion Week for the first time with a brand new creative director who added chunkier heels designed for comfort to the brand’s signature collection of sky high heels and boots.

The fashion world’s first major runway show for the year opened in New York on Thursday, with more than 100 designers expected to present their visions across New York City.

Along with a new location, in downtown Manhattan, this year’s Fashion Week is also expected to be dramatically changed by the #Metoo movement and the ongoing discussion about gender equality, sexual harassment and sexual abuse. Already, the men’s shows that traditionally precede the week opened with a show featuring models who identify as non-binary, that is neither male nor female.

One of the most anticipated runway shows, on Friday, will be dedicated entirely to the #MeToo campaign. The not-for-profit runway show will feature survivors of sexual abuse on the runway.

On Thursday, Weitzman’s new creative director, Giovanni Morelli, the first to succeed the brand’s namesake who stepped down last year, had his eyes firmly on the fashion.

“We believe in the casualization of the shoes,” Morelli said. “I really believe very firmly that our brand should have different kind of shoes for different kind of women.”

Under Morelli’s direction, the high-end footwear company, which is owned by Tapestry Inc, is expanding into more casual flats, sandals, loafers and sneakers.

“We’re not the kind of brand that believes only in the high heel,” Morelli said.

The first day of New York Fashion Week saw red carpet staple Tadashi Shoji delight with sequined gowns, thigh-revealing long slits and bold colors. Juicy Couture, known for its velour tracksuits, was also set to make its return to the runway in New York.

Marvel is also getting in on the fashion game with a show on Monday expected to reveal designs inspired by “Black Panther,” the first black standalone superhero movie by the franchise. Other designers will include Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera and Victoria Beckham for the week.