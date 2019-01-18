Pink is king at Berluti menswear show in Paris

Models present creations by designer Kris Van Assche as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection show for fashion house Berluti during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Hot pink suits and leather galore marked Kris Van Assche’s debut as Berluti’s designer at Paris men’s fashion week on Friday, as the brand known for its luxurious shoes paraded models through the glitzy corridors of the Opera Garnier.

The LVMH owned label - one of a handful where it is making a big push in menswear, including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior - also shook up its line-up of models.

Several older men sporting full white beards showcased some of its sharps suits, an unusual twist in an industry often under fire for only favoring very young, thin models.

Biker-style trousers completed some of the looks while other suits and even hoodies were made entirely from brown leather.

Van Assche, who used to be the menswear creative chief for stablemate Dior, also wove bold reds and pinks throughout the collection.

Paris men’s fashion week runs until Jan. 20.