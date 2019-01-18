Dior rolls out sashes and suits for men - on a conveyor belt

FILE PHOTO: Festive lights decorate the Dior store on New Bond Street as shoppers do Christmas shopping in central London, Britain, December 16, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

PARIS (Reuters) - Intricately structured suits came with wraparound satin sashes, and animal prints adorned jackets and clutch bags at Christian Dior’s menswear collection in Paris on Friday, worn by models gliding down a giant conveyor belt.

Parent group LVMH is making a big push in menswear, including at its other brands such as Louis Vuitton, where Dior’s men’s designer Kim Jones previously made his mark with a streetwear style that boosted sales.

In his second outing for Dior, however, sleek looks dominated a collection that played with textures, combining luxurious leather with furry black and white tiger prints and rich cashmere drapings.

Actors Noomi Rapace and Robert Pattinson and singer Lily Allen were among guests at the show where some suits came with a combat twist, overlaid with backpack-style accessories that resembled flak jackets.

Luxury labels make some of their biggest margins on items such as handbags or belts, and Dior has been pushing these in its men’s ranges too.