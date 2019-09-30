Givenchy revisits the 1990s at Paris Fashion Week

Models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The Givenchy collection for Spring/Summer 2020, unveiled as part of Paris Fashion Week, channeled the mood of Paris and New York of the 1990s, mixing romantic floral dress and distressed-look denim.

Clare Waight Keller, designer at the LVMH-owned French couture house since 2017, unveiled her latest collection entitled “NY PARIS 1993” on Sunday in a minimalist space with a rap music soundtrack.

Models strutted down the catwalk in high-waisted leather skirts, bra tops and plunging neckline jackets while others wore faded jeans or flower print dresses. Paris Fashion Week runs until Tuesday.