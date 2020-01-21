Armani pairs stern tailoring with vibrant colors for Paris show

Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian designer Giorgio Armani kept faith with his signature stern tailoring for the haute couture collection he unveiled on Tuesday in Paris - but he added a dash of color.

In keeping with the buttoned-down look of the show, it was held in a former bank building, a stark contrast to the whimsical herb garden recreated for the Chanel show a few hours earlier.

For his Armani Prive haute couture brand, the designer showed trouser suits and dresses that were all about straight lines and boxy shapes - accentuated by the angular hairstyles of the models on the runway.

But the sober, structured lines were leavened by lavish silk fabrics, and vibrant colors; magenta paired with cobalt blue was a recurring theme.

For the tailoring, there was at least one concession to whimsy: an otherwise straitlaced dress that featured a large diaphanous petal that sprung out of the belt and covered the front of the dress all the way up to the model’s face.