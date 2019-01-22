Armani's glittering Art Deco fashion draws stars in Paris

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Italy’s Giorgio Armani played off bright reds against dazzling blue tones in his Haute Couture fashion collection in Paris on Tuesday, in an Art Deco-inspired feast of feathers, sequins, patent leather and crystals.

The designer’s gowns have long been red carpet favorites, and the catwalk show drew Hollywood actresses Uma Thurman and Dakota Fanning to the front row, along with Canadian singer Celine Dion.

Beaded caps sported by some models gave outfits a 1920s-era flapper twist, as swaying, fringed skirts succeeded slinkier numbers and intricately textured jackets which caught the light at certain angles.

Clunky earrings and patterned gowns recalled the geometry of Art Deco architecture, and models walked to the sultry soundtrack of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1970 film The Conformist.

Some outfits in the label’s high-end Armani Prive range had an oriental air, in the rounded necklines of some dresses, flowing silk styles, or a kimono-style cloak.

The brand said it had also drawn on Chinese lacquer as an inspiration and to enhance some looks.

Haute Couture Fashion Week, which runs until Jan. 24, celebrates an elite club of designers turning out elaborate, one-of-a-kind looks.