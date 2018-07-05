Emeralds and rubies meet aluminum at Chopard for fashion week

PARIS (Reuters) - Necklaces dripping with emeralds took centre-stage at Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday as Chopard and other jewelers joined fashion houses in showing off their most elaborate creations.

High jewellery from the Red Carpet 2018 Collection are displayed at the luxury jeweller Chopard store in Paris, France, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Switzerland’s Chopard mixed gemstones and precious metals with less noble metals such as aluminum that can be dyed and worked into lightweight, ornate structures.

“It allows us to produce very creative pieces,” said Celine Wackie-Eysten, director of communications at the brand.

Chopard’s latest “high jewelry” display - where pieces can fetch more than 1 million euros, though prices are not disclosed - included a necklace in red aluminum adorned with rubies and shaped into pompoms.

Another highlight was a large cameo pendant mounted onto an necklace made out of iridescent heron and pheasant feathers.

LVMH’s Chaumet and diamond company De Beers, part of Anglo American, were also showcasing their collections.