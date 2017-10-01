FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris' Champs Elysees gets star turn as a catwalk
October 1, 2017 / 4:04 PM / in 18 days

Paris' Champs Elysees gets star turn as a catwalk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Model Barbara Palvin presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by French cosmetics group L'Oreal as part of Paris Fashion Week, France October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The Champs Elysees avenue in Paris got a makeover on Sunday as a giant outdoor catwalk, as celebrities and models took to the runway in the first show of its kind by L‘Oreal, the French cosmetics firm.

Movie stars such as Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren - who twirled a cane as she strutted down the specially-erected runway on the tree-lined boulevard - rubbed shoulders with models, some of whom sported elaborate hairstyles and dramatic make-up.

Various fashion houses provided outfits for the show, which drew crowds of tourists and onlookers. It coincided with Paris Fashion Week, which runs until Oct. 3.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter

