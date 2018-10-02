Sequins meet denim for mischievous Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (Reuters) - Distressed denim looks got a glamorous makeover on the runway at Miu Miu on Tuesday, as models rocked jean dresses with sheer underlays and shimmering sequined trimmings on the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Miuccia Prada as part of her Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The collection by Miuccia Prada, also the creative force behind sister brand Prada of Italy, featured plenty of characteristically quirky twists, from the towering, satin platform heels to sunglasses adorned with little bows.

Other looks included luxurious leather skirt suits, chunky knitwear and backless dresses decked out in plenty of satin ruffles, as models walked between giant “MIU” lettering, watched on by actresses Juliette Lewis and Mara Rooney.

The Prada group, based in Milan but listed in Hong Kong, is jointly run by husband and wife team Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, and is Italy’s largest fashion company with over 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) in sales.

The firm reported rising sales and profits for the first half of 2018 after losing ground to some rivals in recent years, and revenues at the Miu Miu offshoot also progressed.

($1 = 0.8652 euros)