Japan's Fast Retailing to cut prices by around 9%

FILE PHOTO: Fast Retailing's fashion chain Uniqlo, at a shopping complex in Beijing, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Retail group Fast Retailing said on Thursday it was slashing prices by around 9% at its Uniqlo and GU stores in Japan, saying it recognised that many customers were experiencing “unprecedented difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The company also said its price tags and displays will be fixed to be tax inclusive, to spare customers the bother of making calculations.