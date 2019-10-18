Global watchdog gives Pakistan until February to act against terror financing

FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) President Xiangmin Liu will attends a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Pakistan has until February to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan, or face action against it, a global watchdog said on Friday.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, which tackles money laundering, said it was concerned that Pakistan had failed to complete the action plan first by a January deadline, then a May deadline and now October.

“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020,” it said in a statement.

“Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.”

The FATF already has Pakistan on its “gray list” of countries with inadequate controls over curbing money laundering and terrorism financing. But India wants Pakistan blacklisted, which would likely result in sanctions.

“Pakistan needs to do more and it needs to do it faster,” FATF president Xiangmin Liu told reporters in Paris.