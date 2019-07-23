French group Faurecia holds course in 'tougher than expected' auto market

FILE PHOTO: An illustration shows a car dashboard with a giant screen on the side of the Faurecia booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Faurecia (EPED.PA) maintained first-half profitability despite a China-led decline in auto production and the loss of seating contracts, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income rose 1% to 346 million euros ($387 million) as revenue dipped 0.2% to 8.972 billion, Faurecia said.

“The first half of the year was tougher than expected,” Chief Executive Patrick Koller said, citing “significantly lower production volumes” in China.

Sales fell 3.7% at the seating division, Faurecia’s largest, impacted by the end of supply contracts to PSA Group’s (PEUP.PA) Citroen brand in Spain and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) in Alabama. PSA is Faurecia’s biggest shareholder with a 46.3% stake.

Faurecia’s first-half operating income edged down 0.4% to 644.8 million euros for an unchanged 7.2% operating margin. Its positive net cash flow rose 3.9% to 257 million.

The company reiterated 2019 guidance including a margin of 7% or more and net cash flow of at least 500 million, assuming a 4% decline in global auto production for the full year.