FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Fawry Company "Online Payment Portal" are pictured in Cairo, Egypt February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ehab Farouk

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian digital payment company Fawry’s private offering on the Egyptian stock exchange was 15.9 times oversubscribed, the listing manager said on Thursday.

Investment bank EFG Hermes said the share price was 6.46 Egyptian pounds ($0.3874) per share.

(This story corrects to refer to private offering instead of IPO)