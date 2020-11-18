Fiat Chrysler, PSA shareholders to vote on merger on January 4

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and PSA PEUP.PA shareholders will meet on Jan. 4 to approve their planned merger and create Stellantis, the world's fourth biggest car maker, the two companies said on Wednesday.

In December, Italian American Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and French Peugeot maker PSA agreed to combine in a $38 billion all-share deal, uniting brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot, Opel, Citroen and DS.

The two companies have pledged to finalise the merger by the end of the first quarter of next year.