Thomson Reuters buys events specialist firm FC Business Intelligence

FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) said on Friday it had acquired business-to-business events specialist, FC Business Intelligence (FCBI).

FCBI will be rebranded Reuters Events and will operate as part of the Reuters News division, the news and information provider said in a statement, without disclosing the terms of the transaction.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada’s Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News.