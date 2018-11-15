FCC OKs SpaceX, TeleSat Canada bids to expand satellite-based internet service

FILE PHOTO: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk participates in a "fireside chat" at the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to allow Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s Space X, Telesat Canada and two other companies to roll out new satellite-based broadband services.

The FCC voted to grant “market access” requests to Telesat, Kepler Communications Inc and LeoSat MA, Inc to offer high-speed internet service and connectivity for sensors and other intelligence devices. The FCC, which had approved some of SpaceX’s plans in March, on Thursday approved the company’s request for access to additional frequency and to operate some satellites at low-Earth altitudes.