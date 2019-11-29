AstraZeneca's Imfinzi gets FDA priority review for small cell lung cancer

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday its cancer drug Imfinzi has been granted a speedy review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of a particularly aggressive type of lung cancer.

The company said the FDA accepted its supplemental application and granted priority review to Imfinzi for the treatment of previously untreated late-stage small cell lung cancer.

A final decision is expected in the first quarter of 2020.