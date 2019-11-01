FDA testing indicates Zantac does not form carcinogen in users

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Zantac heartburn drug is seen in this picture illustration taken October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that tests it ran to simulate what happens to the commonly used heartburn drug Zantac in users’ stomachs suggest it does not cause cancer-causing chemicals to form.

The regulator said it still plans to test the drugs in human patients to fully understand whether it causes levels of the probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) to form in patients.

Zantac, sold over-the-counter in the United States by French drugmaker Sanofi SA, and some of its generic versions, have been recalled due to possible NDMA contamination of pills that had not yet been consumed. The FDA said earlier this month it found unacceptable levels of NDMA in drugs containing ranitidine.