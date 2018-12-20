Keep off teething necklaces, FDA urges parents after reported death

(Reuters) - Stay away from necklaces and bracelets used to relieve teething pain in infants, the U.S. health regulator warned parents and caregivers on Thursday, after reports of a death and several serious injuries.

Known as “teething jewelry”, these products come in various shapes and are used by parents and caregivers to relieve infants’ teething pain and other ailments.

They are also often used by children with special needs such as autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for sensory stimulation.

The FDA said it received a report of an 18-month-old, who was strangled to death by his teething necklace during a nap. The agency also received reports of injuries including that of a seven-month-old child who choked on the beads of a wooden teething bracelet and was taken to the hospital.

“Consumers should consider following the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations of alternative ways for treating teething pain, such as rubbing inflamed gums with a clean finger or using a teething ring made of firm rubber,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

The risks of using jewelry for relieving teething pain include choking, strangulation, injury to the mouth and infection.

The FDA said it would monitor reports of adverse events related to teething jewelry, adding that it continues to recommend that caregivers avoid using teething creams, benzocaine gels, sprays, ointments, solutions and lozenges for mouth and gum pain.