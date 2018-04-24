FDA cracks down on sales of Juul tobacco products to minors

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it launched a crackdown to curb the sale to minors of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products developed by Juul Labs Inc.

FILE PHOTO : A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The regulator said it had issued 40 warning letters to retailers, including multiple 7-Eleven stores, for violations regarding illegal sales of Juul products, after uncovering violations through compliance checks since the beginning of March.

“The FDA has been conducting a large-scale, undercover nationwide blitz to crack down on the sale of e-cigarettes – specifically Juul products – to minors at both brick-and-mortar and online retailers,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

Juul Labs, launched in 2015, brands its products as an alternative for adult smokers. The San Francisco, California-headquartered firm offers a number of products designed for tobacco as an alternative to ordinary cigarettes, including e-cigarettes and vaporizers.

Juul in a statement said it agreed “with the FDA that illegal sales of our product to minors is unacceptable” and would announce “more aggressive plans” regarding the violations in the coming days.

The FDA also said eBay Inc removed several listings of Juul products after the regulator raised concerns.