Health News
November 8, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

FDA to announce ban on flavored e-cigarettes as soon as next week - Washington Post

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: E-cigarettes hang displayed in a tobacco shop in New York, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in convenience stores and gas stations across the country as soon as next week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The FDA will also impose rules such as age-verification requirements for online sales, the paper reported wapo.st/2Dvb7x9, citing senior agency officials.

The move is a part of the FDA’s crackdown on the widespread usage of e-cigarettes in youth as the agency grapples with an “epidemic” of youth e-cigarette use that threatens to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.

E-cigarettes vaporize a liquid that contains nicotine, the addictive stimulant that gives smokers a rush.

The regulator last month seized more than a thousand pages of documents from market leader Juul Labs related to the company’s sales and marketing practices after a surprise inspection.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.