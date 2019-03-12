FDA approves generic valsartan amid drug shortage

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a new generic of heart medicine valsartan and said it prioritized the drug’s review to help relieve recent shortage as manufacturers around the world have pulled the treatment from market.

Several drugmakers, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Mylan NV, have recalled batches of valsartan as the drugs have been found to contain probable carcinogens.

The approval of the generic, Diovan, was granted to Alkem Laboratories Ltd, the FDA said in a statement.