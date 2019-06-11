Health News
June 11, 2019 / 2:20 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

FDA unveils new guidelines for e-cigarette makers

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday carved out new recommendations for makers of e-cigarettes, or vapes, including guidelines on how to address public health issues while designing their products.

Currently, there are no authorized e-cigarettes on the U.S. market.

The FDA, which has recently clamped down on e-cigarettes following a surge in their use among teenagers, said here the new guidelines cover issues like accidental nicotine exposure and battery safety.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below