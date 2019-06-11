FDA unveils new guidelines for e-cigarette makers

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday carved out new recommendations for makers of e-cigarettes, or vapes, including guidelines on how to address public health issues while designing their products.

Currently, there are no authorized e-cigarettes on the U.S. market.

The FDA, which has recently clamped down on e-cigarettes following a surge in their use among teenagers, said here the new guidelines cover issues like accidental nicotine exposure and battery safety.