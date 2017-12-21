U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Dec 20 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $28.9 billion to $1.079 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $23.1 billion to $1.035 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $10.3 billion to $266.2 billion.