Factbox: Fed staff forecasts from FOMC minutes

(Reuters) - The following are the Federal Reserve’s staff forecasts as contained in the minutes of recent Federal Open Market Committee meetings:

JUNE 12-13 FOMC: Minutes released on July 5:

“In the U.S. economic forecast prepared for the June FOMC meeting, the staff continued to project that the economy would expand at an above-trend pace. Real GDP appeared to be rising at a much faster pace in the second quarter than in the first, and it was forecast to increase at a solid rate in the second half of this year. Over the 2018-20 period, output was projected to rise further above the staff’s estimate of its potential, and the unemployment rate was projected to decline further below the staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate. Relative to the forecast prepared for the May meeting, the projection for real GDP growth beyond the first half of 2018 was revised down a little in response to a higher assumed path for the exchange value of the dollar. In addition, the staff continued to anticipate that supply constraints might restrain output growth somewhat. With real GDP rising a little less, on balance, over the forecast period, the projected decline in the unemployment rate over the next few years was a touch smaller than in the previous forecast.

“The staff forecast for total PCE price inflation from 2018 to 2020 was not revised materially. Total consumer price inflation over the first half of 2018 appeared to be a little lower than in the previous projection, mainly because of slightly softer incoming data on non market prices, but the forecast for the second half of the year was a little higher, reflecting an upward revision to projected consumer energy prices over the next couple of quarters. The staff continued to project that total PCE inflation would remain near the Committee’s 2 percent objective over the medium term and that core PCE price inflation would run slightly higher than total inflation over that period because of a projected decline in consumer energy prices in 2019 and 2020.

“The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The staff saw the risks to the forecasts for real GDP growth and the unemployment rate as balanced. On the upside, recent fiscal policy changes could lead to a greater expansion in economic activity over the next few years than the staff projected. On the downside, those fiscal policy changes could yield less impetus to the economy than the staff expected if, for example, the marginal propensities to consume for groups most affected by the tax cuts are lower than the staff had assumed. Risks to the inflation projection also were seen as balanced. The upside risk that inflation could increase more than expected in an economy that was projected to move further above its potential was counterbalanced by the downside risk that longer-term inflation expectations may be lower than was assumed in the staff forecast.”

MAY 1-2 FOMC: Minutes released on May 23:

“The staff projection for U.S. economic activity prepared

for the May FOMC meeting continued to suggest that the economy was expanding at an above-trend pace. Real GDP growth, which slowed in the first quarter, was

expected to pick up in the second quarter and to outpace potential output growth through 2020. The unemployment rate was projected to decline further over the next few years and to continue to run below the staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period. Relative to the forecast prepared for the March meeting, the projection for real GDP growth in 2018 was revised

down a little, primarily in response to incoming consumer spending data that were somewhat softer than the staff had expected. Beyond 2018, the projection for GDP growth was essentially unrevised. With real GDP rising a little less, on balance, over the forecast period, the projected decline in the unemployment rate over the next few years was also a touch smaller than in the previous

forecast.

“The near-term projection for consumer price inflation was revised up slightly in response to incoming data on prices. Beyond the near term, the forecast for inflation was a bit lower than in the previous projection, reflecting the slightly higher unemployment rate in the new forecast.

The rates of both total and core PCE price inflation were projected to be faster in 2018 than in 2017. The staff projected that total PCE inflation would be

near the Committee’s 2 percent objective over the next several years. Total PCE inflation was expected to run slightly below core inflation in 2019 and 2020 because of a projected decline in energy prices.

“The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The staff saw the risks to the forecasts for real GDP growth and the unemployment rate as balanced. On the upside, recent fiscal policy changes could lead to a greater expansion in economic activity over the next few years

than the staff projected. On the downside, those fiscal policy changes could yield less impetus to the economy than the staff expected if the economy was already operating above its potential level and resource utilization continued to tighten, as the staff projected. Risks to the inflation projection also were seen as balanced. An upside risk was that inflation could increase more than expected in an economy that was projected to move further above its potential. Downside risks included the possibilities that longer-term inflation expectations may be lower than was assumed or that the run of low core

inflation readings last year could prove to be more persistent than the staff expected.”

MARCH 20-21 FOMC: Minutes released on April 11:

“The staff projection for U.S. economic activity prepared for the March FOMC meeting was somewhat stronger,

on balance, than the forecast at the time of the January meeting. The near-term forecast for real GDP growth was revised down a little; the incoming spending data were a bit softer than the staff had expected, and the staff judged that the softness was not associated with residual

seasonality in the data. However, the slowing in the pace of spending in the first quarter was expected to be transitory, and the medium-term projection for GDP growth was revised up modestly, largely reflecting the expected boost to GDP from the federal budget agreement

enacted in February. Real GDP was projected to increase at a faster pace than potential output through 2020. The unemployment rate was projected to decline further over the next few years and to continue to run below the staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period.

“The projection for inflation over the medium term was revised up a bit, reflecting the slightly tighter resource utilization in the new forecast. The rates of both total and core PCE price inflation were projected to be faster in 2018 than in 2017. The staff projected that inflation

would reach the Committee’s 2 percent objective in 2019.

“The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The staff saw the risks to the forecasts for real GDP growth and the unemployment rate as balanced. On the upside, recent fiscal policy changes could lead to a greater expansion in economic activity over the next few years than the staff projected. On the downside, those fiscal policy changes could yield less impetus to the economy than the staff expected if the economy was already operating above its potential level and resource utilization continued to tighten, as the staff projected. Risks to the inflation projection also were seen as balanced. An upside risk was that inflation could increase more than expected in an economy that was projected to move further above its potential. Downside risks included the possibilities that longer-term inflation expectations may have edged lower or that the run of low core inflation readings last year could prove to be more persistent than the staff expected.”

JAN. 30-31 FOMC: Minutes released on Feb. 21:

“The U.S. economic projection prepared by the staff for the January FOMC meeting was stronger than the staff forecast at the time of the December meeting. Real GDP was estimated to have risen in the fourth quarter of last year by somewhat more than the staff had previously expected, as gains in both household and business spending were larger than anticipated. Beyond 2017, the forecast for real GDP growth was revised up, reflecting a reassessment of the recently enacted tax cuts, along with higher projected paths for equity prices and foreign economic growth and a lower assumed path for the foreign exchange value of the dollar. Real GDP was projected to increase at a somewhat faster pace than potential output through 2020; the staff continued to assume that the recently enacted tax cuts would boost real GDP growth moderately over the medium term. The unemployment rate was projected to decline further over the next few years and to continue to run well below the staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period.

“Estimates of total and core PCE price inflation for 2017 were in line with the staff’s previous forecast. The projection for inflation over the medium term was revised up slightly, primarily reflecting tighter resource utilization in the January forecast. Total PCE price inflation in 2018 was projected to be somewhat faster than in 2017 despite a slower projected pace of increases in consumer energy prices; core PCE prices were forecast to rise notably faster in 2018, importantly reflecting both the expected waning of transitory factors that held down 12-month measures of inflation in 2017 as well as the projected further tightening in resource utilization. The staff projected that core inflation would reach 2 percent in 2019 and that total inflation would be at the Committee’s 2 percent objective in 2020.

“The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years. On the one hand, many indicators of uncertainty about the macroeconomic outlook remained subdued; on the other hand, considerable uncertainty remained about a number of federal government policies relevant for the economic outlook. The staff saw the risks to the forecasts for real GDP growth and the unemployment rate as balanced. The risks to the projection for inflation also were seen as balanced. Downside risks included the possibilities that longer-term inflation expectations may have edged lower or that the run of soft core inflation readings this year could prove to be more persistent than the staff expected. These downside risks were seen as essentially counterbalanced by the upside risk that inflation could increase more than expected in an economy that was projected to move further above its potential.”