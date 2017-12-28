FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 28, 2017 / 9:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $12.008 billion in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $12.008 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank swapped $11.907 billion with a term of 21 days and a rate of 1.89 percent.

The Bank of Japan swapped $101 million with a term of 8 days and a rate of 1.91 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found at: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.