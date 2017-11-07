FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Quarles: Regulators must watch for risks in growth of fintech, cyber
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
The Wider Image
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 7:02 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Fed's Quarles: Regulators must watch for risks in growth of fintech, cyber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The next financial crisis is likely to come not from past causes, but from new risks, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Tuesday.

Quarles, making his first extensive public comments since taking up the job as the Fed’s bank regulation chief in November, said at a New York banking conference that regulators must watch the growth of financial technology and cybersecurity for potential risks to the financial system.

“History has shown that it’s not just a question of ‘where has the risk that we knew moved to’ but also what new risks are developing,” he said.

“Almost certainly the next time there is stress in the financial system...it won’t be from the risks we were expecting from last time.”

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.