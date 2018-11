FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express truck makes its way down a freeway in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Tuesday it plans to expand its fleet in the United States by adding 1,000 Chanje electric delivery vans.

The package delivery company would buy 100 Chanje V8100 vans and lease the remaining from U.S. truck rental company Ryder System Inc (R.N).

Los Angeles-based electric vehicle startup Chanje’s main investor is FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd (0729.HK).